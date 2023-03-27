The family of Krisendat “Kris” Bhola (1962-2023) of Christiansted, St. Croix, is saddened to announce his passing on March 15, after a long battle with cancer. Kris was preceded in death by his mother, Sookbass Bhola nee Ablack, and father, Ramdass Bhola, both of Trinidad. His professional career began as an accountant, and ended as the long-time owner of Tropical Cleaners and Launderers, Inc.
Kris is survived by his wife, Tracy Lynch Bhola, Esq. and daughters Kelsey and Alexandra Bhola. As the youngest of ten siblings, Kris is survived by six brothers, Victor (Sheila), Anthony (Pamela), Frank (Indrani), Taradath (Lillawati), Edward (Annie), and Odit Narine (Farisha) Bhola and three sisters, Judy and Sandra Bhola, and Seeta (Frank) Adiram. He was the son-in-law of John and Erna Lynch of St. Thomas. Kris is also survived by a host of family, friends and beloved customers too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Barren Spot on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Tributes will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Kris’ honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.