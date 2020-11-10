The family is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter, mother, beloved partner, niece, cousins, goddaughter, godmother, and co-worker Kristi J. Peters on Oct. 29, 2020.
Peters was born on the island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Jan. 25, 1979. She was survived by her father, the Rev. Dr. Charles Peters; daughter, Keiori Francois; aunts, Ernestine Evans of Missouri, Emery Lewis, Monique Richards; uncles, Gus Gustavis (Lorraine), Ferdinand Peters, Ickford Peters; great-aunts, Naomi Cornelius, Barbara Smith; great-uncles, Don Fowler, Alfred Fowler; significant other, Leon “Bokeem” Martin Jr.; her adopted parents, Carl and Beverly Plaskett; and adopted siblings, Karla Plaskett-Easton, PharmD, and Aaron Plaskett.
At the time of her passing, Kristi was an employee of the East-End Health Clinic and a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Festivals, Judges Committee.
The first viewing will be Friday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8:30 a.m. at the Memorial Moravian Church, with service to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Moravian Cemetery in Hospital Ground.
In lieu of floral arrangements, a monetary love offering will be collected during the service, which will be go toward an educational fund for her daughter. Donations may also be mailed to Memorial Moravian Church, P.O. 117, St. Thomas, V.I. 00804, with the notation “Kristi Peters.”
All COVID-19 restriction guidelines will be observed. The service will be live-streamed on Memorial Moravian Church Facebook page: www.facebook.com/memorialmoravianchurch. and live
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.