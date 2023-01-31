Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Kyron Winfield Forbes Affectionately known as “Winfield” or “Bull Forbes” on Jan. 16, 2023.
He is survived by his wife Clotilde Forbes; daughters Carma Forbes, Sheila Forbes- Fahie, Debra Forbes; son, Dontrice Cills; daughter-in-law, Janet Cills; son-in-law, Andrew Fahie; grandchildren, Dimar White, DyMone’ White, Kedisha Fahie, Khadija Fahie; great-granddaughter, Dior White; brother, Rufred Forbes; sisters, Elvina Blyden, Candida Forbes, Beryl Amaro; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
First home going service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Blyden Memorial Chapel Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Service begins at 10 a.m.
Second home going service and eternal resting place will be on the Island of Tortola at the Sea Cows Bay Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 viewing at 9 to 10 a.m. Service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Sea Cows Bay Methodist Church Burial Ground.
