It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Laban Miguel Fahie, of Florida City, Fla., formerly of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, who passed away Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 56.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Nora Fahie.
He is survived by his daughter, Dax C. Lewis, son, Doren Lewis and their mother Sonja Lewis, granddaughter Imani Lewis; sisters, Shirley Fahie-Williams, Beverly and Selina Fahie; brothers, Willys, Angel (DJ Piper), Wade, Marsel and Dereck Fahie; nephews, Victor and Lester Williams, Marcus and Dillon Fahie, Kareem and Akebo Glover, and Bakimo Surall; great nephews, Ja’bari, Kemoni, Akeem, Jabril, Justice and J'Cai Glover, Daniel Murphy and Christian Fahie; adopted nephews, Shakeem and Shamoi Freeman, Gemore and Jahnia Smith, Joel Fahie and Roderick Dawson; nieces, Shakema Glover, Altena, Shameka, and Melva Fahie and Debornie Johnson; great nieces, R’Kayla Murphy, Mckenzie Fahie, Kemara, Ze’Kariah, Jade, Moriah and Rodericka Glover, and Zariah Thomas; adopted nieces, Kathy and Gena Clarke, Shanica, Shamorah, and Shamica Freeman, and Kyrah Johnson; godchildren, Shaliyah Lindsey, Camorah Freeman, Shanyla, and Shakyla Wiggin; aunts, Bernice Penn, Honorable Eileene Parsons, OBE, Clarice Turnbull, Elaine Blyden, Edith Frett and Ruth Fahie; uncles, Elroy and Zephaniah Fahie, and Elwyn Frett; sisters in-law: Luísa Rosado and Hattie Fahie; associates, Joseph Piper Jr, Delroy Faulkner, Alberta Cannonier, Lynell and Joycelyn Williams, Ariel Foy, Jacqueline Rogers, Kurt Braithwaite, Donald McSween, Jerome Crabbe, members of the St. Thomas All-Star Steel Orchestra; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Serenity Funeral Home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A second viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with service to follow at 10 a. m. at the New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Florida City, Fla.
Interment will follow at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Park Cemetery in Naranja, Fla.
Arrangements are under the care of “a mortuary service" serving Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to https://everloved.com/life-of/laban-fahie/.
