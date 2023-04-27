Family and friends are mourning the passing of Lakisha Theresa McMillan who, sadly, departed this earth on March 26, 2023.
She was born to Cleophus McMillan and Joyce Graham on March 10, 1990, on the island of St. Thomas, USVI. Lakisha is survived by her parents, Joyce Graham, Elmo Sealey and Cleophus McMillan; a daughter, Harmoni Theresa Francis; brothers, Lamel McMillan, Jah Marley, Akoy, and Ashambi Sealey; a sister, Nevaeh McMillan; a special friend, Rakia Fentress, and too many aunties, uncles and friends to mention.
Lakisha attended the Peace Corps Elementary School and was a 2008 graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. She also attended the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center and on May 27, 2012, earned her certificate to become a Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (MAA).
On Saturday, April 29, her Memorial Service will be held in Smith Bay Plaza above the bakery at 2 p.m.
