The family of Larry Stephen Toussaint announces his passing on July 26, 2021, in Zambia, Africa.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Spence; father, Mikey Toussaint; sister, Debra Toussaint Blackman; and brother-in-law, John A Greaux.
He is survived by his wife, Taza; sons, Tshaka, Nkhosi and Mfalme; daughters, Kalisha and Candace; brothers, Michael and Russell Toussaint; sisters, Deanna Toussaint-Joseph, Gail Toussaint-Greaux, Judy Toussaint, Ingrid Toussaint and Nancy Toussaint; nephews, Dirk and Deon Joseph, Gary and Jaye Greaux, Michael Toussaint Jr., Simba Blackman, Darryl Thomas, Reginald, Marcus and Terrence Rainford; nieces, Holly Joseph, Antonia Scipio, Monique Toussaint, Gaby Greaux-Wells, Mikeala Smith-Kinchen, Chelsie Smith, Kala, Imbre and Jamel Toussaint; and sisters-in-law, Jennifer Toussaint and Joy Rainford-Toussaint; aunts, Valerie Meade and Justina Bessor; uncles, Carl, Harry and Arthur Meade; and several cousins to include the Sweeny Toussaint family and the Josephine Toussaint family.
There will be a military memorial service at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Services will be streamed online via the Turnbull's Funeral Facebook page and also available on Zoom.
