Laura Claire McIntosh Harrigan
On October 21, Laura Claire McIntosh Harrigan, 94, passed away to be welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Laura was born on St. Thomas on March 13, 1926, the second child of Louis Charles McIntosh and Sarah Vida Ogilvie. During her childhood, she lived on St. Thomas and St. Croix. As a single mother living for a time in New York City and later returning to St. Thomas, she worked faithfully to lovingly raise her two sons and daughter, as well as care for her aging mother. While in New York City, she worked as an operating room nurse assistant, followed by a long career of clerical work on St. Thomas and eventually in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pa. Laura then spent her early retirement years as a home caretaker for the elderly in Gilbertsville and Levittown, Pa., where she most recently lived.
Laura was an energetic and devoted Christian and maintained a busy schedule of involvement at church, attending weekly prayer groups, supporting missionaries and regularly attending Sunday and weeknight church services. Laura also loved to cook, crochet, watch the Phillies, take walks, read books, drink lots of tea, and help with her eight grandchildren — for each of whom she made a special blanket. Laura enjoyed traveling and often visited her siblings and her many nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Laura is survived by her children Louis Theodore Harrigan, Sr. (wife: Vanessa Harrigan), Anthony Fitzgerald Harrigan, and Stacie Veronica Harrigan; grandchildren Louis Harrigan, Jr., Vanyah Harrigan, Vanais Mason (nee Harrigan), De’ja Hendrickson, Jonathan Harrigan, Breon Williams, Joshua Harrigan and Judah Harrigan; great grandchildren Isla Mason and Ramses Springer; siblings Winston McIntosh, James McIntosh, Gertrude Tweedt and Faye Francois; nieces and nephews Jennifer Ortiz, Beatrice Forde, Velma Dessuit, Sheryl Forde, Glenn Forde, Elmer Forde, Olric Forde, Joseph Sabino, Elizabeth Sabino, Mark Sabino, Deborah Beard, Karen Ordaz, Julie Munn, Dr. Rick Tweedt, Kenneth Tweedt, Denise Francois, Monique Francois, Louis C. McIntosh III, Sarah Santos, Patrick McIntosh, Marie Weddel, Karen Brown, Melinda Sheldon and Michael McIntosh; and many grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. She is greatly missed, but we know that this earthly life has ended to begin a new life of rejoicing and gathering with many other loved ones in Heaven.
Services were held with limited capacity due to COVID-19 protocols at Thornridge Community Church on Friday Oct. 30, beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m. Additionally, the service was broadcast via Zoom. Details can be found at https://www.thornridgecc.org. Those without internet access were able to listen in by dialing 646-876-9923.
Austin M. Monsanto
Our family is deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Austin M. “Babe” Monsanto, on Oct. 17, 2020, on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 94.
In 1967, Austin Monsanto was appointed as the marine manager of the Virgin Islands Port Authority, where he served with distinction for 18 years until his retirement in 1984. On Sept. 19, 2007, the Legislature passed a bill renaming the Crown Bay Cruise Ship Marine Terminal “The Austin ‘Babe’ Monsanto Marine Terminal.”
He is survived by his wife, Alda Schulterbrandt-Monsanto; children, Trevore, Stephen and Edwin Monsanto; grandchildren, Shirrell Monsanto-Donovan and Safa Monsanto; sisters, Esonia Monsanto-Hassell and Norma Monsanto-Walters; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Schulterbrandt and Yvonne Schulterbrandt-Pilgrim; brothers-in-law, Franck Schulterbrandt, Esq. and Ariel and David Schulterbrandt; and daughter-in-law, Sabrina Cotes Lima. He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces and nephews, and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service with live public streaming will be held Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. The link is http://www.mdmvi.com/livestream.
Commemorating Babe’s memory, the family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers that one make a check out to The Interact Club of CAHS. It should be mailed to Mr. Mario Turnbull, P.O. Box 307063, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803-7063. Additionally, the Rotary of St. Thomas’ PayPal account may be used and noted that it is for Interact.
