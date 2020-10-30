On Oct. 21, 2020, Laura Claire McIntosh Harrigan, 94, passed away to be welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Laura was born in St. Thomas, USVI, on March 13, 1926, the second child of Louis Charles McIntosh and Sarah Vida Ogilvie. During her childhood, she lived in St. Thomas and St. Croix. As a single mother, living for a time in NYC and later returning to St. Thomas, she worked faithfully to lovingly raise her two sons and daughter, as well as care for her aging mother. While in NYC she worked as an OR nurse assistant, followed by a long career of clerical work in St. Thomas and eventually in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pa. Laura then spent her early retirement years as a home caretaker for the elderly in Gilbertsville and Levittown, Pa., where she most recently lived.
Laura was an energetic and devoted Christian and maintained a busy schedule of involvement at church: attending weekly prayer groups, supporting missionaries and regularly attending Sunday and weeknight church services. Laura also loved to cook, crochet, watch the Phillies, take walks, read books, drink lots of tea, and help with her eight grandchildren, for each of whom she made a special blanket. Laura enjoyed traveling and often visited her siblings and her many nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Laura is survived by her children, Louis Theodore Harrigan Sr. (wife: Vanessa Harrigan), Anthony Fitzgerald Harrigan, and Stacie Veronica Harrigan; grandchildren, Louis Harrigan Jr., Vanyah Harrigan, Vanais Mason (nee Harrigan), De’ja Hendrickson, Jonathan Harrigan, Breon Williams, Joshua Harrigan, Judah Harrigan; great-grandchildren, Isla Mason and Ramses Springer; siblings, Winston McIntosh, James McIntosh, Gertrude Tweedt, Faye Francois; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Ortiz, Beatrice Forde, Velma Dessuit, Sheryl Forde, Glenn Forde, Elmer Forde, Olric Forde, Joseph Sabino, Elizabeth Sabino, Mark Sabino, Deborah Beard, Karen Ordaz, Julie Munn, Dr. Rick Tweedt, Kenneth Tweedt, Denise Francois, Monique Francois, Louis C. McIntosh III, Sarah Santos, Patrick McIntosh, Marie Weddel, Karen Brown, Melinda Sheldon, Michael McIntosh; and many grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.
She is greatly missed, but we know that this earthly life has ended to begin a new life of rejoicing and gathering with many other loved ones in Heaven.
Services will be held with limited capacity due to COVID-19 concerns at Thornridge Community Church today beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m. Additionally, the service will be broadcast via Zoom. Details can be found at https://www.thornridgecc.org/ Those without internet access can listen in by dialing 646-876-9923.
