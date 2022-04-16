It is with great sadness that the family of Laurel Ruthlyn Evangeline Joseph Richards announces her passing on March 26, 2022. She was born January 19, 1942.
Laurel was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who suddenly died at the age of 80.
She is survived by her sons, Herman Richards, Corrie Richards, and Karime Richards; grandchildren, Rashim Richards, Sherita Richards, Corrina Richards, Micah Richards, Lenisha Richards, and Caleb Richards; great-grandchildren, J’Ni Richards and C’Quan Pennyfeather; sisters, Yevette Maynard, Ruth Joseph, Miriam Kuntz, and Naomi Kuntz; nieces, Tamra Kuntz, Kenya Kuntz, Samantha Maynard, and Jennifer Vital; nephews, Trevor Kuntz, Akeem Kuntz, Ricardo Stevens, and Kevin Bell; brother-in-law, Ronald Kuntz; daughter-in-law, Lorie Ann Richards; special friends, Brother Clement and Sister Florence Joseph, Brother Clark, Dezra Richards, Harriette and Winston Benjamin, Yvonne, Etta, and the Calvary Baptist Church family; special family, the Roberts family, the Richards family, the Tonge family, the Challenger family, and the Joseph family and many more relatives and friends.
Laurel was preceded in death by her loving mother, Gertrude Joseph-Frett; father, Prince Joseph; husband, Arthur Richards; son, Kevin Richards; and brothers, Samuel Joseph and Paul Joseph.
Relatives and Friends are respectively invited to attend the first viewing on Tuesday, April 19, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 20, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. The second viewing starts at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. The family requests that attendees wear pink, black or white.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
