Laurice Greaves Fahie
Laurice Greaves Fahie was born on the island of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, on March 3, 1930. She was the 11th of 13 children born to Joseph Emanuel Greaves and Ann Elizabeth Turnbull. She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Fahie.
She worked at Bluebeard’s Castle Hotel as a housekeeper for 24 years and retired in 1992.
Throughout her adult life, Ms. Laurice was a very skilled baker. She is said by many to have made the best tarts in the Pollyberg and Hospital Ground communities. She also is credited with making some of the best maubi on island.
Mrs. Laurice was a diehard Methodist, attending Christchurch Methodist, Market Square, where she was a member of the Dorcas Club, the Methodist Benevolent Society and Class No. 14.
She is survived by her children, Glenneth Weston, Kenneth “Double” Greaves, Densill “Denzie” Greaves, Carolyn “Tammy” Isaac; stepchildren, Renaldo Fahie, Dr. Dale Fahie, Byron Fahie, Alnando Fahie, Glenn Fahie, Ethel Donovan, Carol Fahie, Irene Fahie, Kathleen Tyrell, Ramona Gordon and Serina Turnbull; grandchildren, Monika C. Weston, Aaron Greaves, Tao Greaves, Jaden Greaves, Oshana Garcia and O’Rhys Benoit; great-grandchildren, Nadja Ellis, Xavier Perry, Maya Wright, Cameren Greaves, Tyrin Ellis, Za’Mya Antoine and K’Loni John; a brother, Ivan Turnbull; and a sister-in-law, Joycelyn Turnbull; nieces, Theodora Testamark, Judith Hodge, Louvena Penn, Rosiley Pacquette, Yvonne Wesselhoft, Urla Wilshire, Minta Stout, Laurel Phillips, Rosita Nicholson, Rosalia Payne, Betsy Brathwaite, Susy Ann Espada, Jeryl Hodge and Joyce Turnbull; nephews, Joseph “Blackie” Testamark, Melvin Testamark, Julien Testamark, Edwin “Shibu” Testamark, Charles “Juanjoe” Frazer Jr., Colin W. “Brother” Smith, Bruce Turnbull, Calvert Turnbull, Elvert Turnbull, Guillermo “Reveo” Turnbull, Alvarez Turnbull, Vanley Rhymer, Danley Rhymer and Ottley Rhymer; and godchildren, Rev./Dr. Judith Testamark Hodge, Adrian Harrigan and Kamika Thomas.
Funeral arrangements are set for Oct. 27, with a viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Chapel, with a second viewing set for Oct. 28 at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square, from 9 to 10 a.m. with a service following from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment immediately after at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Send tributes by email to Laurice.Fahieandfamily@gmail.com
