It’s with great sorrow the family announces the passing of Laurie Armstrong. Laurie, 50, was called home to do the Lord’s work on Jan. 27, 2023, at the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Armstrong, and mother, Una Hill.
She is survived by her daughter, Latishma Wells; sons, Dennis Armstrong III and Avery Wells Jr.; and many more family members too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will continue the following day March 18, 2023 at Trinity Baptist Church in Bolongo from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service lead by Pastor George.
The family has requested everyone attending the funeral to wear vibrant and festive colors, please walk with a mask!
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and cremation centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.