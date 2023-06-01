It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Laverne Delores Thomas Hedrington, who transitioned on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Largo, Maryland, at the age of 67.
She is survived by her husband, Clinton Hedrington, Sr.; children, Clinton Hedrington, Jr, Le’Vette Hedrington and Le’Velle Hedrington Parsons; her grandchildren, Asha, Ashaun and Khennoi Hedrington, Le’Dayjah Belle, LeLan Hedrington-Rhymer, LeKhaii Petty, Le’Lah, Le’Yah and Le’Niyah Parsons; step children, Lorraine, Lorenzo, LaMoi, Lakeil and Aneesa Hedrington; son-in-law, Newton Parsons; her sister, Laurie Brown; brother, Gary Thomas, Sr.; nephews, Gerald Thomas, III, JMel Thomas, Kaseem Thomas, Gary Thomas, Jr. and Darius Donovan; nieces, Genelle Brathwaite, LaShae Brown, Kiana, Jerecia, Fantasia, Dominique and Malayah Thomas; uncles, Darius and Winston Seeley; aunts, Marilyn Burrell, Classina and Winifred Seeley; sisters-in-law, Karen Fleming, Ruth Dunlap, Elvera Woods, Elsie Malone, Mariel Malone; brothers-in-law, Llewelyn Brown and Pastor Roland Hedrington; special cousins, Michelle Williams, JoAnn Taylor; godchildren, Monique Gumbs, Kishma Williams, Monet Francis, sonique Salesman, Kamala Williams; special friends, Patricia Parsons, Audrey Malone, Eldra Wilson, Cicily Francis; many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. On Friday, June 9, 2023, there will be a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the home going celebration at the Memorial Moravian Church. Interment will be at the Nisky Moravian Cemetery (across from Western Cemetery).
The family has request shades of orange and crème be worn.
Tributes and pictures can be sent to lavernehedrington@gmail.com by June 1, 2023.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.