Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lavington Eustace Browne, better known as Wappy, who died Aug. 16, 2019, at the age of 68 in Michigan.
Lavington Eustace Brown is survived by his wife, Glenice Browne; children, Oscar Browne, Trevor Browne, Cindy Browne, Theron Browne, Chanda Browne; grandchildren, Aejari, Chahida, Hunter, Kyle and River Browne, Ahyjah Grant, Sennai Nelthropp, Jaedee and Sade’ Caines; sisters, Yasmin Browne, Carol Desuza; adopted sister, Myrna Stanley; brothers, Alenster, Austin and Anthony Browne; aunt, Esther Huggins Duff, Ms. Jen and family; uncle, Charles Huggins; sister-in-law, Chefeta, Vera, Sylvia, Berdie and Louisa Browne, Judith Hobson, Nevlar and Pearlina Prentis, Dulcina Williams, Jasmin Euson, Marcella Hendrickson, Ruby Browne and Lorna Brooks; brother-in-law, St. Clair Browne, Hesketh and Elion Prentis, Kenn Hobson and Alphonse Williams, Osbert Desuza, Oldain “Sandy” Claxton Sr.; daughters-in-law, Althea, Deslyn and Aujeunelle Browne; aunt-in-law, Oretha “Lizzie” Wilkinson, Joan Pemberton, Judith Stapleton and Sonia Liburd, Eunice Merkman, Eva Browne-Hamilton; uncle-in-law, Balwin Browne, Joseph Liburd and William “Bill” Duff; nieces, Paula “Toby”, Ann Alecia “Leci,” Marika, Danielle, Nicole and Cleone Browne, Chevaughn, Samirah, Sasha and Aldris Claxton, Amanda Poyser, Kareen Hendricks, and Stephanie McFarlane, Shelly-Ann “Cindy” Cannonier, Maureen Pemberton, Sasha, Asha and Tonya Desuza and Jeniene Hobson; nephews, Terrance, Colin, Jason, Done, Roger, Julian, David, Leroy Jr., Kelvin and Clyde Browne Oldain “Slim” Claxton-Marvin, Garvin and Oge Hendrickson and Tonito De Souza; cousins, Desmond, Mikey and Mupphet and the rest of the Slack family, Shirley Browne and family, Ricaldo and Derrick Browne, Merlene Harris, Kathleen and Tonya Powell, Johnny and Hesketh Williams, Keith and Steve Farrell, Nathaniel and Derrick Huggins, Dorothy and family, Gloria Liburd and family, Hurbert “Brownie” William and family, Ordette Williams, and Winifred Herbert and family; 52 great-nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends, Henry “Stougumber” Browne, Kennedy “Sonny” Wattley, Calvin and Yvonne Fahie and family, Leta Hanley and family, Ira and Sheryl, Gertude Budgeon, Andre “Raoul” France, Mervin “Busback France,” Steve Wattley, Elvis Davis, Rueben Morris, Callie and Theodore Walters, Wayne Philo, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Harris, Phillida Henry, Joseph “Joprep” Morris, members of the Brown Hill Wesleyan Holiness Church; and many other friends and family members too numerous to mention.
Services for the late Lavington Eustace Browne will be held in Nevis at the Taylor Memorial Wesleyan Church in Charlestown on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the service promptly at 2 p.m. Interment is at Bath Cemetery, Nevis.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
