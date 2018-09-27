Services will be held Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, for Lawrence Alexander Murraine, who died Sept. 8, 2018, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
The viewing is from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Smith Bay, with a service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Lawrence Alexander Murraine, better known as Bucky, was born Aug. 11, 1937, in St. Thomas. He was a retired V.I. Police Department sergeant and a taxi driver.
He left to mourn his wife, Melissa Parry-Murraine; sons, Lawrence Small, Ausha Richardson; siblings, Angela Pina, Rita Dawson, and Louie Lima; nieces, Jacquel Dawson, Deborah Pina, Monique Haynes, Audith, Edith, Coral, and Patricia Blackman, Sylvette Blackman Gerald, Angela, Lourdes, and Lisette Lima, Linda Smith, Dr. Abigail Smith Lockett, Carmen Smith Jackson, Arlyne Smith Hurt, Amari, Cicilee, and Ah’Mira Hector; nephews, Lionel Jr., Timothy, and Jonathan Pina, LaRon and Melvin Murraine, Carl, Walter (Butch), and Keith Blackman, Jose, and Jason Lima, Godfrey and Derrick Dawson, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN First Take, Jeffrey Hedrington, Adari and Cecil Hector; special cousin, Lucille Chinnery; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.