Family and friends are advised of the passing of Lawrence Emmanuel, also known as Ayane, Lucian, Bachoe Man, Mushe and 444, on Feb. 20 2021, at the age 77 at his home in Boston, Mass.
Lawrence was born in St. Lucia but lived most of his life on St. Thomas, USVI.
He was preceded in death by his children, Lee Emmanuel and Elisha Emanuel; and his sibling, Rosemiss Jn.Charles.
Left to mourn him are his spouse, Mary Emmanuel; children, Evestus Emmanuel (also known as Ike), Gaylen Emmanuel, Bernia Emmanuel; stepchildren, Triston Baker and Jayde Jarvis; grandchildren, Johnathan Gabriel, Mathew Gabriel, Ikea Emanuel, Tyrrell Emmanuel, Lynell Emmanuel, Elijah Browne, Thea Baker, Jashun Baker, Triston Baker Jr., Jaden Baker and Tamaya Baker; and siblings, Barthelmy Gaspard, Emmanuel Gaspard (also known as Tisson), and Andrew Emmanuel, also known as Ti Fwear.
The body now lies at the Floyd A.Williams Funeral Home in Dorchester, Mass., where the funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021.
