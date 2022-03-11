Lawrence Paul Oliver
Doc Larry (Lawrence Paul) Oliver went home on Feb. 18 to join Marcia (Danford) Oliver, who preceded him in death by 36 years. He died at home on Water Island in St. Thomas, USVI, surrounded by his beloved dogs and cats.
He loved his life on Water Island with wife of 35 years, Linda (Daily-Coombs) Oliver; his stepdaughters, Sindi Coombs, Leslie Coombs-Fisher, Colleen Coombs-Richman and their families.
He was born to Paul Oliver and Elizabeth (Libby) Oliver (Merideth) in 1939 in Indianapolis, Ind. He attended high school in Indianapolis and graduated from Southwestern University. He graduated with a doctor of veterinary medicine from Purdue University in 1957. Serving as an Army Special Forces captain in Vietnam, he met Marcia. They married and had two children, Sarah Jeanne (Eber) and Jason Paul Oliver. The family initially resided in Rising Sun, Ind., where he worked with another veterinarian Ivan Rimstedt, who married his sister Barb.
The family moved to Pendleton, Ind., where Doc first worked for Dr. Mingle Veterinary, then started his own veterinary business working primarily with large animals. He best loved times spent with his family, his brother “Jerry” Gerald Oliver, his wife Janet and their kids Justin and Jill. He and Marcia enjoyed great friendships with many farmers and folks from Pendleton, including Linda Coombs and family. He loved working in his garden with 4-H kids. He was always an animal lover and rescuer. At one point he and Marcia had nine dogs and 10 cats. His shop and exam tables were always cleaned, sanitized and ready to heal pets and people as the occasion arose. After 15 years of marriage and family, his wife Marcia contracted lung cancer in 1982 and died in 1985. Marcia and Linda Coombs had been friends for years. In 1987, he married Linda. The couple initially remained in Central Indiana. He and Linda worked hard as they watched the children grow, remembering Marcia and beloved nephew Justin. He enjoyed watching his son Jay, and daughter Colleen play sports in high school and continued some veterinary work despite knee problems.
He and Linda stayed in Pendleton to see Sarah, Jay, and Colleen graduate from college and his daughter Sarah married to Carl Eber before moving to St. Thomas to join Linda’s family. During his time in St. Thomas, he worked with C&C Port Services (the family business in St. Thomas). “For fun” he took a job on Jerry Jackson’s tugboat, sailing throughout the Caribbean as “chief cook and bottle washer” and repair man. He and Linda found permanent residence on Water Island in 1999, joining a tight knit community where Doc could fully embrace his retirement. When needed, he was the de facto medical consultant, always quick with a story or a clean needle and thread, as accidents would happen with his friends and their pets. He loved his community, spending many hours at the beach or sharing drinks and island happenings with friends. Doc could be seen cruising in his red golf cart, sporting his Panama Jack hats, flamboyantly colored shirts and homemade virus masks and golf cart accessories. For many years, his dog Susie was at his side, and that dog was always hopeful for a bit of food upon arrival at Heidi’s Honeymoon Grill. A great storyteller and a friend to all he met, Doc embraced island life. At home, he enjoyed reading, watching ball games, and building and repairing things, never letting his worn-out knees and arthritic hands stop him.
He leaves behind lots of memories and lots of love, always a man who would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; daughters Sindi Coombs, Leslie Coombs-Fisher, Coleen Coombs-Richman (husband Steve), Sarah Eber (husband Carl in Missouri); and sons, Micky Coombs (in Tennessee), Terry Coombs (in California), and Jay Oliver (wife Teresa (Rodewald) in Kentucky); brothers, Gerald Oliver (daughter Jill), Robert “Bobby” Oliver (wife Julie, kids Sherry, Jerry, and Bonnie); sisters, Barbara Rimstedt (husband Ivan and kids Gretchen, Brinya, Ted (Stephanie), Dirk), LuAnn Hill (and Harold Perry, kids Angie, Brian, and Lundun) all in Indiana and Sue Zoppa of Illinois (sons Carlo Jr. and Michael); 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wife, Marcia; nephew, Justin Oliver; and niece, Bonnie, Carlo Zoppa (brother-in-law); and Janet Oliver (sister-in-law).
A celebration of life will be held on Water Island, USVI, on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Please call 340-514-5963 for further information.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Nanna Baby Home (nanababyhome.com) in St. Thomas, the Humane Society of St. Thomas (hsstt.com) or Water Island Search and Rescue (waterislandwica.com/WISAR).
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
To share a special memory or tribute please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
