Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lea Hippolyte on Jan. 14, 2023 at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 91.
Lea Hippolyte is survived by her brother, Henry (Guy) Matthew; children Nicholas Wayne Hippolyte, Jacinta Larson, Madella George, Amelia Hippolyte; grandchildren, Adrianne, Omar, Chad and Aisia Crooke, Allison, Anthony and Andrew George Lance Larson, Erica and Flora Hippolyte; daughter-in-law, Lena Hippolyte; son-in-law, David Larson, Lesley George; nieces and nephews; and the extended Matthew, Girard, and Henry Families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in St. John. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. and mass begins at 11 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
