(November 16, 1958 – May 27, 2023)
Leah Maxine Stein died on May 27, 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully. Her son, Maximilian Binns Stein was at her side along with friends and loved ones. Although Leah struggled with chronic heart disease for many years, she remained positive and hopeful throughout her life and had a huge heart filled with love and care for others.
Leah was predeceased by her parents, Josephine and Leonard and eldest brother, Tommy. She is survived by brothers, Harry and JB; nieces, Jennifer and Summer; nephew, Tommy and son, Max.
Born on Guam on November 16, 1958, Leah grew up on the island of St. Thomas. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul School where she played in the steel band and graduated with the class of 1976. She left the tropics to attend the University of Michigan where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, graduating summa cum laude in 1981. Leah moved to New York City in 1988, where she continued to work as an RN until 1994. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Columbia University in 1994 and upon graduating from Columbia, worked as a Nurse Practitioner from 1994-2009.
Leah was a faithful parishioner at St. Francis Xavier Church in New York City for over 30 years. At Xavier, she sang in the Xavier Choir for many years. When her son Max was old enough, they both became members of the Family Faith Choir. Her love of music and in particular choral singing, continued outside of Xavier as a longtime member of the Oratorio Society of New York. She passed her love of music on to her son, Max. The last time Leah sang was on Dec. 24, 2022, for Xavier’s Christmas Eve Family Mass. Leah loved the Virgin Islands and kept up with her many friends from St. Thomas.
While Leah had many other interests and loves, her top three were music, her dogs (Izzy, Tilly, Beatrix and Wolfgang) and son Max who was the love of her life.
Donations may be made to Leah’s son at:
Maximilian Binns Stein
4240 East Patero Way
Long Beach, California 90815
Or to a Go Fund Me “In Memory of Leah Stein”
