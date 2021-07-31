Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service that will be on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for Leatrice R. Sheen Todmann, who died July 4, 2021. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Western Cemetery No. 2.
Leatrice Sheen Todmann was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Clayton Todmann Sr.; father, Ira Bernhardt Sheen; and mother, Vanetta Merlett Sheen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Warde; sister, Kathleen Sheen Simmonds; uncles, John L. Sheen, Esq., Albert A. Sheen, Esq., and Richard Sheen; and special friend, Asta K. James.
She is survived by her daughter, Winona; sons, Warren Sr., Wentworth, Sr. and Willis; sister, Audrey Sheen Plaskett; grandchildren, Ira C. Forbes, Mia D. Todmann-Rivera, Carlia Todmann, Rachelle Todmann, Rochelle Piker; great-granchildren, Sierra Todmann, Aria Rivera, Blake Rivera, and Ronin Piker.
She is also survived by very special nieces, Maureen A. Simmonds and Marissa A. Simmonds; nieces, Kathleen A. Simmonds, Pamela C. Richards, Debbie T. Tutein, Tyree Knight; nephews, Michael Simmonds Jr., Melvyn Simmonds and Duane Richards; cousins, Merlene Gibbs and family, and Dale Cooper and family; and special cousins-in-law, Gwendolyn C. Blake and family.
She is further survived by very special friends, Shirley D. Richardson (St. Thomas), Lisarose Bough (St. Croix), and Eulalie Pedersen (St. Croix); friends, Lucia A. Sackey (St. Croix), Delphine Lewis (St. Croix), Rosemarie Gonzales (St. Croix), Lucia Cid-George (St. Thomas); Mr. and Mrs. Raul Rivera and family (St. Thomas; the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church family; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to state.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
