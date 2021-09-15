With profound sadness, the family of Leayle “Butchie” Fahie announces his passing.
Butchie, as he was known, was born on St. Thomas to the beautiful union of Lionel and Sonia Fahie (Aubrey) on April 2, 1969. He was the fourth of five siblings.
In his early years, on St. Thomas, he attended the then Thomas Jefferson Elementary School (Antonio Jarvis Annex), Tutu School (Joseph Gomez) and Nazareth Bay High School (Eudora Kean).
At the age of 8, Butchie had an unfortunate accident that would forever change his life. While riding on the back of a pickup, he fell and hit the back of his head causing a hairline fracture that wasn’t detected and until he was 9 years old. Between the times of the accident and the discovery of the fracture he would suffer epileptic seizures that would eventually lead to brain damage. Was it not for the determination of his mother, Sonia, to find out what he as wrong, this could have long been fatal. As his condition grew worse he was forced to leave school two years shy of his graduation.
He accepted the Rastafarian way of living and was true to his way of life. His hobbies included planting, arts and crafts and could basically make anything by hand.
We always imagine what he would become had all his faculties been in place.
Butchie was always humble and spiritually grounded. His mom’s main quote in life was “Satan would never get his hands on none of my children,” thus mom would instill salvation within the household that Butchie kept with him throughout his entire life regardless of his unfortunate circumstances.
In his last years, Butchie would frequently walk from his home in Ras Valley to the Tutu Park Mall where he would spend his day and return home. Sadly, he would succumb peacefully at home after a brief illness deemed natural. Butchie definitely will be missed by many including family, friends and neighbors.
As he would say in his closing discussions, "court adjourned." Until Jannah Brother (Paradise)
Butchie was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel Fahie and Sonia Rhymer Aubrey; and his son, Abijah Fahie.
He is survived by his stepfather, Thomas Aubrey; stepmother, Lorna Fahie; brothers, Roland, Lluwellyn (Antionette) and Lionel Fahie and Fhilmore Angol; sisters, Josette Angol, Stephanie, Lynell, Lynette and Fahie Leica Fahie Jenkins, (Nathaniel); stepbrothers, Thomas Aubrey Jr. and Jason James; stepsisters, Joan Charles, Lucia Humphrey, Glenda Carrette and Earmaine Leblance; aunts, Ona Rhymer Davis and Eermine Fahie Thomas and Prudence Fahie; aunts-in-law, Joyse Fahie and Betty Rhymer; uncles, Lionel and Michael Rhymer, and Dean Fahie; nephews, Shamoy, McKensie, Jeremy, Shamarh, Shiqone and Roland Fahie Jr., Kirabo Barthlett and Theodore Allen 3rd; nieces, Shani, Shamara, Dallas, Enique, Lynea, Aison and Kayla Fahie, and Kaylie Simon; cousins, Alana Rasmiah Pickering, Saria Warrel, Nalja Tyson, Antionette Rhymer, Monique Christian, Sherna Todman, Ebonie, Cathrina, Jenette, Valjean and Leona Rhymer, Samora Lynch, Ritchlyn Bunch, Nedra Burke, Shaniqa Mcpharlan, Beverley, Wilma and Risse Petersen Valencia Malone, Colette, Jasinth, Jasmine, Jaunita, Victoria, Vickie and Nicole Fahie, Portia Warner, Eidith Raymond and Elroy Raymond, Nelson Rivera, Arrick Todman, Jason and Jensen Fahie, Lance and Ayullah Petersen, Ayande and Jason Yearwood, Allen Roebuck Maliki Hennis, Randolph Christian, Clinton Todman, Qwame And Jevon Mcphaulan, Makeel, Sahbar, Roy, Rudolph, Lluwellyn, Yakini, Yusef and Rickey Rhymer and many others too many to mention.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
