Relatives and friend are advised of the passing of Lee Lloyd on July 25, 2020, at the age of 82 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helena Lloyd; father, Albert Webster; son, Clement Anthony Lloyd Sr., brother, Maurice Lloyd Mary, who had six children; sister, Mary (deceased) who had 12 children.
Lee Lloyd is survived by his daughters, Juanita Lewis and Sheryl Patricia Lloyd Joseph (Patsy); stepchildren, Kim Cook Campbell and Trestin Mc Gowen; sisters, Doreen Thompson (two children) and Winifred Christopher (five children); adopted son, Shawn Jerson; grandchildren, Halima Penny, Jaheed Smith (grandchild deceased), Jamila Smith, Tiffany Brewley, Nicole Dennis, Valda Benders, Vanessa John, George Sylvain, Francillia Lloyd, Camelia Lloyd, Clement Anthony Lloyd Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kwamicia Jackson, Milton Jackson, Dejanae Serrano, Bryce Dawkins, Asia Brewley, Jaylen Brewley, Aiden Brewley, Zara Brewley, London Dennis, Lorissa Benders, Lorenzo Benders Jr. (B.K.A. Steve), Lonya Benders, Avaria Pierre, Zion Goldman; great-great-grandchild, Paris Jackson; 25 nieces and nephews; Vanessa Lloyd, sister-in-law (Maurice Lloyd wife) and caretaker during this difficult process; special family members, cousin Brenda.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend viewing on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. at Nisky Moravian Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
