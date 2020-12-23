The St. John community recently lost a beloved member, Lee Morris, a 30-year resident who passed away in October 2020 from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.
Born and raised in Cranston, R.I., Lee attended Cranston High School and then the University of Rhode Island where she met her future husband, Bill Morris. They were married in 1955, moved to Germany, and then to England. Following their years abroad, Lee and Bill moved to Southern California where they made their home and raised their family.
Lee began singing and playing piano at a young age and continued to follow her passion for music. She completed her associate of arts degree in music at Cal State-Dominguez Hills and was a talented, enthusiastic choir member as well as a sought after pianist and organist.
Lee had a successful 20-year career as an accomplished executive secretary at Hughes Aircraft company. Lee and Bill retired in 1990, moved to St. John, built a home together and spent the remainder of their lives on the island.
Lee and Bill were members of the St. John Yacht Club and Lee held office as commodore. She loved to play the piano and sing at the Episcopalian Church and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She was a choir member with the St. John Singers and the Recovery Choir. She was an avid user of ham radio on St. John and made daily weather broadcasts on the net. Lee worked at various retails stores on St. John as well as working as a secretary at Islandia Real Estate and the Westin. In later years, Lee volunteered at the Gifft Hill School and especially loved listening to the younger students read to her. Lee wrote several children’s books about St. John and its enchanting animals and natural features hoping to inspire younger readers and to share her love of the island.
Driven by the beauty of St. John, no natural disaster could keep her away, including Hurricane Irma, which destroyed her home. Lee passionately orchestrated the rebuilding of her beloved home on St. John, which she described as a place that has “the most beautiful views, a blue ocean, blue sky, gorgeous, different sunsets every day.” Lee believed St. John to be the most beautiful place in the world.
Lee was preceded by her husband, Bill; and her daughter, Janet Lynn. She was survived by her son, Chris, and his wife Heidi; son, Steve, and his wife, Adrianne; and grandchildren, Megan and Cade; and her sister, Diane.
Lee’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Trunk Bay pavilions No. 1 and No. 2 and all are welcome. Social distancing, mask wearing and other COVID-19 prevention protocols will be observed. As a cancer survivor herself, Lee would want, in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the organization that has supported her son Steve: the Michael P. Nosco Foundation at: https://mikenosco.com/donate/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.