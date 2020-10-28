Lelar Ethalia Callwood Sylvester, better known as Lena, age 79, died Oct. 16, 2020.
The viewing and funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 9, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She was survived by her son, Gerald Sylvester; daughters, Diane Sylvester, Denice Thomas; brothers, Raphael Callwood, Reynaldo Callwood, Rudolph Callwood; sisters, Eulalia Steele, Stephanie Callwood; son-in-law, Wayne Thomas; daughter-in-law, Dianna Faulkner Sylvester; grandchildren, Lubin Richards Jr., Tichelle Potter, Lendell Adrien, Shakeel Sylvester, Shequeeda Sylvester, Shemiqua Sylvester, Shekeeda Sylvester, Alayha Sylvester, DeOzzie Sylvester, Kadejah Sylvester, Kamal Sylvester, Kameel Sylvester, Kareem Sylvester, Kyl Sylvester, Gerrine Sylvester, Glenn Sylvester Jr., Makeel Thomas, Makeyba Thomas, DeAndre Pearson; great-grandchildren, Le’Qiyah Cannings, Le’Qaijah Cannings, Te’Nique Samuel, K’Aysha, K’Shani, K’Shari, K’Ron, Khloe Sylvester, De’misha, De’Mari and D’Nia Otto, Sh’Koi Woods, Sy’Jahnee Sylvester, Tevon Charles, Jordis Merisier, Jahzara Potter, Kamyrah Adrien, Monicka, Mo’Ryah, Makaileah, Ma’Niya, Mohijah, Ma’Hari, Nzila, Dakeem Sylvester, Kareem Sylvester Jr., Levi Thomas Carter; nieces, Tameka Coxall, Shantel Rivas, Natalie Thomas, Althea Wenham, Michelle Callwood, Debbie Richards, Lauren Callwood-Slaughter, Jennifer Callwood, Jacquline Cordero, Christa Callwood; nephews, Conrad Dore, Brandon Rivas, Daniel Joseph Jr., Darryl Richards, Keifa Steele; great-nieces, Leiani Dore, Maniaya Toney, Amalei Eleshin; great-great- niece, Morcia Callwood; secial cousin, Calvin “Sharp Boy” Callwood; grandson-in-law, Asha Potter; special families, the Chinnery family, the Callwood family, Stephan Myers Callwood; and special friends, Ms. Philbert, Marilyn Michael.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.