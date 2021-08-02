Lema Octavia McBean Benjamin
It is with great sadness that the family of Lema Octavia McBean Benjamin announces her passing.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennita McBean. She was survived by her spouse, Kenneth R. Benjamin Sr.; daughter, Shelley M. Benjamin; and son, Kenneth R. Benjamin Jr. and wife, Raquel; grandchildren, Kendall E. Benjamin and Kamden E. Benjamin; cousins, Audrey Samuel, Lynell Williams, Judith McBean Norman, Evette Williams, Jacqueline Cills, Janice Cills Porter, Oriel Samuel, Shannon Cills, Russell Cills, Aubrey McBean, Alvin McBean, Bernard McBean and Melvin McBean; sisters-in-law, Marian A. Raimer, Carol M. Hendricks, Cherrill Plaskett and Colleen Benjamin-Freeman; brothers-in-law, Aaron Benjamin, Adelbert Molyneaux Sr., Ejnar Clendinen and Monroe Clendinen; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Monique Hendrickson Fisher
Monique “Moe” Hendrickson Fisher was born July 12, 1962, in St. Thomas, USVI. She was the fourth child of the late Amos Hendrickson Jr. and Santa Hendrickson Charles. They resided in the Nadir Hill area on St. Thomas.
Moe attended James Madison School and Eudora Kean High School in St. Thomas and continued high school in New York.
After high school, she worked for Supreme Cleaning Company as a sales manager for several years. Over the years she worked for Sack N’ Save Grocery and Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD for 20 years, from where she retired in January 2021.
In 1995, Moe met Donald E. Fisher and they were married in 1997. Last year, Moe and Donald celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
She was a hot chili pepper and missed her calling to be a comedian. Two of her favorite sayings were, “Don’t let the ‘Black-a-Rican’ come out!” and “God doesn’t like ugly and He’s not too fond of cute.” The one thing we most remember of Moe is her ability to laugh and make other people laugh.
Moe was a generous, loving, and caring person. She was very courageous, strong, and never would allow herself to become a victim. Above all, Moe believed in protecting her family, even from a very young age. Moe, thank you for being a part of our lives. We are all going to miss you, and we will always carry your memories close to our hearts. Rest in Peace Moe!
Monique was preceded in death by her biological father, Amos Hendrickson Jr.; sisters, Awilda Cruz de Jesus, Carmen and Sylvia Hendrickson; father-in-law, Anderson Fisher Sr.; mother-in-law, Annie Mae Barnett; sister-in-law, Linda Fisher; uncles, George Figueroa, Jose “Bolo” Serrano, Eddie and Tico Hendrickson.
Monique was survived by her husband, Donald E. Fisher; stepfather, James; and mother, Santa Charles; brothers, Darren “Doc” and Roberto “Belto” Hendrickson (Lynette); sisters, Arlene Hendrickson and Sophia Hendrickson Tabron (Marvin); brother-in-law, Anderson Fisher, Jr. (Arnita); uncles, Tomas Serrano Sr., Warren and Myron Hendrickson; aunts, Luz Serrano, Lydia Hendrickson Smith, Mabel Hendrickson Nettles, Escreta Hendrickson and Magee, Donia Francis; nephews and nieces, Daryl Jr., Jahmal, Leandro and LaToya Thomas, Jenne’ Bougouneau, Amarie’ Tabron, Jeanelle, Michelle, Darren Jr., and JuJuan Hendrickson, and Marty and Nikia Fisher, Torry Dean and Nina Pennington; special friends, Yvette Anthony, Carol Coombs, Cheryl Petersen, Maria Serrano (cousin), Sam, and Patricia; and too many cousins, great-nephews, and great-nieces to mention.
Leatrice R. Sheen Todmann
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service that will be on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for Leatrice R. Sheen Todmann, who died July 4, 2021. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Western Cemetery No. 2.
Leatrice Sheen Todmann was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Clayton Todmann Sr.; father, Ira Bernhardt Sheen; and mother, Vanetta Merlett Sheen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Warde; sister, Kathleen Sheen Simmonds; uncles, John L. Sheen, Esq., Albert A. Sheen, Esq., and Richard Sheen; and special friend, Asta K. James.
She is survived by her daughter, Winona; sons, Warren Sr., Wentworth Sr. and Willis; sister, Audrey Sheen Plaskett; grandchildren, Ira C. Forbes, Mia D. Todmann-Rivera, Carlia Todmann, Rachelle Todmann, Rochelle Piker; great-granchildren, Sierra Todmann, Aria Rivera, Blake Rivera and Ronin Piker.
She is also survived by very special nieces, Maureen A. Simmonds and Marissa A. Simmonds; nieces, Kathleen A. Simmonds, Pamela C. Richards, Debbie T. Tutein and Tyree Knight; nephews, Michael Simmonds Jr., Melvyn Simmonds and Duane Richards; cousins, Merlene Gibbs and family, and Dale Cooper and family; and special cousins-in-law, Gwendolyn C. Blake and family.
She is further survived by very special friends, Shirley D. Richardson (St. Thomas), Lisarose Bough (St. Croix), and Eulalie Pedersen (St. Croix); friends, Lucia A. Sackey (St. Croix), Delphine Lewis (St. Croix), Rosemarie Gonzales (St. Croix), Lucia Cid-George (St. Thomas); Mr. and Mrs. Raul Rivera and family (St. Thomas; the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church family; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to state.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
