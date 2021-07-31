Lema Octavia McBean Benjamin
It is with great sadness that the family of Lema Octavia McBean Benjamin announces her passing.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennita McBean. She was survived by her spouse, Kenneth R. Benjamin Sr.; daughter, Shelley M. Benjamin; and son, Kenneth R. Benjamin Jr. and wife, Raquel; grandchildren, Kendall E. Benjamin and Kamden E. Benjamin; cousins, Audrey Samuel, Lynell Williams, Judith McBean Norman, Evette Williams, Jacqueline Cills, Janice Cills Porter, Oriel Samuel, Shannon Cills, Russell Cills, Aubrey McBean, Alvin McBean, Bernard McBean and Melvin McBean; sisters-in-law, Marian A. Raimer, Carol M. Hendricks, Cherrill Plaskett and Colleen Benjamin-Freeman; brothers-in-law, Aaron Benjamin, Adelbert Molyneaux Sr., Ejnar Clendinen and Monroe Clendinen; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 3. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.