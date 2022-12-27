Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leo Spencer on Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 82.
Left to mourn are his wife, Teresa Spencer; children, Steven, Allison, Patricia (Patsy), Leo (Jr.), and Leonard B. Spencer; daughter-in-law, Olu Spencer; sister, Myntrude Jack and Ann Esther Sanderson; brothers, Cosmos in Trininad and Peter in New York; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The uneral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Contant). Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
