Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leon Battiste on April 29, 2023 at the age of 78 in Georgia.
He is preceded in death by mother, Marianna James Battiste; father, Leon Lauritz Battiste; sisters, Joyce Clarke, Dr. Doris Battiste, Doloris Colman, and Leoniece Battiste; brothers, Reuben Williams and Ira Battiste.
He is survived by his wife, Nieta E. Battiste; daughters and in-laws, Lavorn Cecelia Battiste, Laurel Maria Battiste-Brady (Glen Brady), and Lina Battiste-Martin (Charles Martin); sons and in-laws, Leon Lawrence Battiste (Amazia Francis) and Lucien Austin Battiste, Sr. (Amy Battiste); brother and in-law, Alvin Battiste (Patricia Battiste); sisters and in-laws, Beryl Battiste, Rose Battiste-Moore (Levi Moore), Amy VanderBreggen (Kenneth VanderBreggen), Marie Battiste, Leona Battiste Marks (Randolph “JJ” Marks), and Deborah Battiste- Mallory (Michael Mallory); adopted sister, Eugenie LaFranque; grandchildren, Renelle Stephens, Rashaun Stephens, Rena Stephens, Renald Stephens, Jamia Battiste, Khadejah Battiste, K’shana Battiste, Tyriik Battiste, Kelisha Gosa, Lucien Battiste, Jr., and Jaden Lewis; nieces, Denise Battiste, Michelle Fontaine Pierre, Euranie Battiste, Stephanie Richards, Elma Brunson, Fern Clarke, Beverly Clarke-Hodge, Joycelyn Petersen, Cyd Williams, Cherisma Stratton, Charmaine Battiste- Joseph, Keya Battiste-Romney, Kenya Donadelle, Cecelia Braxton, Carmenlita Colman, Marion Hilis Colman, and Janeal Marks, nephews, Walter Battiste, Duran Fontaine, Juville Fontaine, James Battiste, Roy Battiste, Rudolph “Rudy” Clarke, Clarence “Junie” Clarke, Alvin (Ali) Battiste, Jason Mercer, Keryn Donadelle, Randolph (Randy) Marks, Anthony “Tony” Benjamin, and Andre Burgess; great grandchildren, Willis Pinney, Jr., Rekai Pinney, Raynaea Stephens, S’Jai Simmonds, Jeremiah Thomas, Tyriik Battiste II, and Tyrii Battiste; god children, Chaecoya Camsel, Keryn Donadelle Sr., Keryn Donadelle, Jr, and Ke’Nai Donadelle; special cousins, Clarissa Nixon, Anna James, Juanita Williams, Elizabeth Tutien, Almanzo and Alphonso “Ray” Hansen, Joseph and Randolph “Akio” Rawlins, Kareen “Pinky” Duran, Keith “Scamp” Battiste, Chico George, and Carol Battiste; special friends, Alphonso Williams, Abigail Joseph, Louwesina “Liz” Alcindor, Milton “Bull” Frett, Rudolph Freeman, Christian and Ermin Boschulte, Bernice Francis, Julien and Anna Quetel, Marion Essanason, Maurice Donovan, Jerry and Henry Richardson, Elton Malone, Cecil Penn, Etty Cills, Honorable Debra Watlington, Arturo Watlington, CAHS Class of 1964, Friends from Pony Parlor, the Gaming Center Crew at Crown Bay, and the Gibson and Paulina Penn Children.
Many other family members and close friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Nisky Moravian Church. Viewing will be held at 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Nisky Moravian Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and cremation centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
