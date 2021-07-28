Leon V. Roberts
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leon V. Roberts, affectionately known as “Bucky” or “Mashout,” who died July 7, 2021. The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing would be at 9 to 10 a.m. at the Memorial Moravian Church with services at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Moravian Cemetery in Hospital Ground.
Bucky was preceded in death by his father, Lionel V. Roberts II; his mother, Vera Stridiron Roberts; his sisters, Lulee Petersen and Leola Hermon; his brothers, Louie and Lionel “Boysie” Roberts III; and his nephew, Lionel Roberts IV.
Bucky was survived by his daughters, Cheryl Roberts-Todman, and Lynelle, Nicole and LuAnne Roberts; his son, Lucien Roberts; his adopted sons, John “Johnny” Meyers Sr. and Tyshaune Rey; his sisters, Lola V Roberts-Richards and Leona V. Raymo; his brother, Lloyd V. Roberts Sr.; his sister-in-law, Maysia O. Roberts; his grandchildren, Jenneyle Todman-Francis, Jennell and Jecoi Todman, Tyesha and Yehuda Williams, Verniquah Walters, Marliyah Tison, Lucianna Roberts, Eric Lee Jr., Ashlee Henry, Nia Roberts, and Caliah and C’Aylah Charleswell; his grandson-in-law, Shandale Francis; his great-grandchildren, Jeleah and Jason Cargill, Hadhir and Vaughn Walters, Zanirah Christophe, and Iyahara, Inayah, and Leniyah Daniel; his special companion, Phyliss Walcott; his nieces, Laureen Petersen-Simon, Linda Williams, Wilma Matthias, Lethia Pickering-Thompson, Althea and Alena Richards and Laquelle Roberts; his nephews, Leroy and Anthony Petersen, Leayle Pickering Jr., Llewelyn, Lloyd Jr. and Loren Roberts, Darrell Lake, Lorn Garfield and Lou Hermon; nieces-in-law, Cheryl and Shirley Petersen and Akiia Roberts; nephews-in-law, Gary Matthais and Gleason Thompson.
He was also survived by his aunt, Muriel Jackson; his uncle, Valmy Stridiron; his extended family, Alphonse, Leroy and Alvin Joseph, Micheal Benjamin, Clinton “Junior” Phipps, Clayton and Afrilasia Phipps and family, Liston Powell Sr. and family, Elroy Pickering Sr. and family, Alvin Ifill, Lubin and Delrease Roberts and family, Joyce and Eddie Lebron and family, Angel Dawson and family, Gloria and Clifford Joseph, Coreen Rodgers-Reed and family, and Roberts, Wallace, Smalls and Stridiron families; his special friends, Jose “German “ Rojas and family, Anselmo Peters, Albert “Munchin” Lewis, Frank Julius, Aaron Benjamin, Adelbert “Bert” Bryan, Edgar Ross, Liston Davis, Austin and Marcia Colon-Hodge, Olga Colon-Meyers, Lisa Nibbs and family, Nicholas Maynard Sr., Evelyn Freeman and family, Charles Richards and family, Louella Hermon, Charles Henry, Ruby Monsanto-Bloice, Juanito Benjamin and family, Lillian Garfield, Dionne Donadelle, Israel “Pancho” Ortiz, Cletis Clendinen Sr., Kyza Callwood, Kathleen Fleming and family, Era Hermon, Jerry John, Ms. Sylvie, Calvin “Ems” Charleswell, Calvert ”Wacko” Charleswell, Daryl “Mousey” George, Henry Richardson, CAHS Class of 1960, the guys and gals at Junior Bar; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Ronald Liburd
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ronald Liburd, affectionately known as Johnny or Burd, on June 6, 2021, in Bronx, New York.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel E. and Lucille McClean Liburd; and his sisters, Ianthe, Mary, Mayrose and Jean Liburd.
He was survived by his brothers, James, Daniel “Bobby” Liburd; and his sister, Crisilda “Weewee” Liburd-Simmonds. He also leaves to mourn his children, John-John, Lisa, Ronald, Anthony, Rodney and Roger Liburd; his companion of 30-plus years, Maxine Mitchell; grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his forever friend, Edwin “Cat Eye” Brewley; and a host of family and friends to include the Brathwaite, Grant, and McClean families.
Born in St. Thomas, Johnny completed high school in New York and thereafter worked at Bird S. Coler and Lincoln Hospital until his retirement.
Services were held June 14, 2021, at Herbert T. McCall Funeral Home in New York.
Marshall Collier Hartmann
Marshall Collier Hartmann, born in Troy, Ala., on July 1, 1944, and passed away July 16, 2021, at Jacksonville Baptist South Community Hospice nursing center where he left this world peacefully to be with his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn; and brother, Clarke.
Marshall was survived by his wife, Lynda Marshall; sons, Marshall Jr., William and Daniel; grandchildren, Sydney and Peyton from Marshall Jr., Lorren, Samuel and Hannah from William, and Pace from Daniel; and by his brother, Ed; and sister, Karen.
There was a service Friday, July 23, at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He will return to his home for a funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the St. Thomas Reformed Church in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Marshall will be laid to rest at his home at 1-1 Estate Botany Bay, St. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the St. Thomas Reformed Church. Their web site is https://strchurch.org/.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.