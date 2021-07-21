Leon V. Roberts
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leon V. Roberts, affectionately known as “Bucky” or “Mashout,” who died July 7, 2021. The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing would be at 9 to 10 a.m. at the Memorial Moravian Church with services at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Moravian Cemetery in Hospital Ground.
Bucky was preceded in death by his father, Lionel V. Roberts II; his mother, Vera Stridiron Roberts; his sisters, Lulee Petersen and Leola Hermon; his brothers, Louie and Lionel “Boysie” Roberts III; and his nephew, Lionel Roberts IV.
Bucky was survived by his daughters, Cheryl Roberts-Todman, Lynelle, Nicole and LuAnne Roberts; his son, Lucien Roberts; his adopted sons, John “Johnny” Meyers Sr. and Tyshaune Rey; his sisters, Lola V Roberts-Richards and Leona V. Raymo; his brother, Lloyd V. Roberts Sr.; his sister-in-law, Maysia O. Roberts; his grandchildren, Jenneyle Todman-Francis, Jennell and Jecoi Todman, Tyesha and Yehuda Williams, Verniquah Walters, Marliyah Tison, Lucianna Roberts, Eric Lee Jr., Ashlee Henry, Nia Roberts, Caliah and C’Aylah Charleswell; his grandson- in-law, Shandale Francis; his great-grandchildren, Jeleah and Jason Cargill, Hadhir and Vaughn Walters, Zanirah Christophe, Iyahara, Inayah, and Leniyah Daniel; his special companion, Phyliss Walcott; his nieces, Laureen Petersen-Simon, Linda Williams, Wilma Matthias, Lethia Pickering-Thompson, Althea and Alena Richards and Laquelle Roberts; his nephews, Leroy and Anthony Petersen, Leayle Pickering Jr., Llewelyn, Lloyd Jr., and Loren Roberts, Darrell Lake, Lorn Garfield and Lou Hermon; nieces-in-law, Cheryl and Shirley Petersen and Akiia Roberts; nephews-in-law, Gary Matthais and Gleason Thompson.
He was also survived by his aunt, Muriel Jackson; his uncle, Valmy Stridiron; his extended family, Alphonse, Leroy and Alvin Joseph, Micheal Benjamin, Clinton “Junior” Phipps, Clayton and Afrilasia Phipps and family, Liston Powell Sr. and family, Elroy Pickering Sr. and family, Alvin Ifill, Lubin and Delrease Roberts and family, Joyce and Eddie Lebron and family, Angel Dawson and family, Gloria and Clifford Joseph, Coreen Rodgers-Reed and family, Roberts, Wallace, Smalls and Stridiron families; his special friends, Jose “German “ Rojas and family, Anselmo Peters, Albert “Munchin” Lewis, Frank Julius, Aaron Benjamin, Adelbert “Bert” Bryan, Edgar Ross, Liston Davis, Austin and Marcia Colon-Hodge, Olga Colon-Meyers, Lisa Nibbs and family, Nicholas Maynard Sr., Evelyn Freeman and family, Charles Richards and family, Louella Hermon, Charles Henry, Ruby Monsanto-Bloice, Juanito Benjamin and family, Lillian Garfield, Dionne Donadelle, Israel “Pancho” Ortiz, Cletis Clendinen Sr., Kyza Callwood, Kathleen Fleming and family, Era Hermon, Jerry John, Ms. Sylvie, Calvin “Ems” Charleswell, Calvert ”Wacko” Charleswell, Daryl “Mousey” George, Henry Richardson, CAHS Class of 1960, the guys and gals at Junior Bar; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
