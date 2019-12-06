Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leonard Amey Christopher, better known as “Shup,” who passed Nov. 13, 2019, at the age of 64 in St. Thomas.
The first viewing is Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
He survived by his mother, Beulah Hill; daughters, Monifa Evans and Necole Christopher-Evans; sons, Kevin Amey and Nashawn Christopher; son-in-law, Byron Evans; granddaughter, Kaysia Daniel; grandsons, Geovanni Thomas, Braylon Evans and Avery Amey; sisters, Ivena Presley and Keisha Amey; brothers, Ivan, Wade, Patrick, and Aaron Hill and Joel Amey; sister-in-law, Angela Amey; nieces, Lisa “Kim" Williams, Kishma, Tamika, Chevonne, Kashema, Shivan and Givannia Hill and Diamond Amey; nephews, Tyrone, Anthony, Brandon, Wade Jr., Ivan Jr., Sherad and Jevon Hill and Joel Amey Jr.; aunts, Earla Thomas, Marilyn Christopher, Erminie Lanclos, Jewel Benjamin, Antoinette Skelton, Antonetta Amey-Archibald and Cassandra Smith; uncles, Ariel, Vernal, Donald Brathwaite, Denton “Perry” Brathwaite and Leonard Keithly Amey; many cousins, and other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes can be sent to tributesforleonard@gmail.com For individuals coming from the British Virgin Islands, the Native Son ferry leaves Road Town, Tortola, at 8 a.m. and West End at 8:30 a.m. to Red Hook and returns from Red Hook to West End at 3 p.m. and from Red Hook to West End and Road Town at 5 p.m.
