The Berkeley family is saddened to announce the passing of Leonard Andre Berkeley, who transitioned due to heart failure on May 20, 2020, in Ocala, Fla, the day before his 60th birthday.
He was born May 21,1960, in Toronto, Canada, and he moved to the Virgin Islands at the age of 11.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Justin Berkeley.
He is survived by his siblings, Dr. Michele Berkeley, Raymond Berkeley, and Stanley Berkeley; nephew, Myles Berkeley, and nieces, Lila Berkeley and Sachiko Mathurin-Berkeley; and other relatives too numerous to mention.
Leonard loved his family and was devoted to the care of his mother and father as they came to the end of their lives. He had a generous spirit and always gave a helping hand to those in need. A memorial service was held May 29, 2020, in Ocala, and he will be interned in Washington, D.C.
