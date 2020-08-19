We regret to announce the passing of Leonard Emanuel Francis, also known as "Captain or James," who passed away Aug. 3, 2020, at home in St. Thomas.
Leonard "Captain" to most was a beloved former V.I. Taxi association employee and active member at Christchurch Methodist Church, St. Thomas. He will be so deeply missed.
Leonard Francis was survived by his wife, Thelma A. Francis "Nelta"; daughters, Ingrid I. Velez and Cynthia I. Francis; stepchildren, Isaac Burgin " Issie", Samuel Burgin "Sammie", Elvis Davis "Junie", Sharon L. Henley, Vida B, Wheatley, Eva Hunt; grandchild, Jessica D. Velez; siblings, Laynis Weekes, Christalyn Ralph, Rosa Francis, Icelma Francis Epps, Gladwin Francis "Zanda", Mitchell Charles, Girlie Haywood, Philmore Haywood "Black"; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 21, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
