Relatives and friends of Leonard G. Reed Sr. are advised of his death on Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 95 in New York.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Blanche; and three of his children, Leonard Jr., Llewellyn Sr., and Lorraine.
He is survived by his wife, Irma Harris Reed; daughters, Lauren “Linda” Thomas, Iolanie “Lanie” Reed, Judith “Judy” Reed and Janet Reed; sons, Laurette “Tato” Reed, LaVerne “Verne” Reed and Lennie Reed Sr.; stepson, Kenneth Harris; son-in-law, Kenneth Thomas; daughters-in-law, Coreen Rodgers-Reed and Micelania Ogando-Reed; grandchildren, Debera “Debbie” Turnbull, Faye Reed-George, Digna Reed, Leonard “Grano” Reed, III, Sandra “Sandy” Reed, Llewellyn “Louie” Reed II, Christopher “Chris” Reed Sr., Linda Mae Reed-Holmes, Lamay Reed, Priscilla Reed, Victoria “Vickey” Reed, Tausha Thomas-David, Tamika Thomas-Williams, Tamra Thomas, Tonya Thomas, Gregory “Greg” Reed Sr., Gabriel “Gabbie” Reed Sr., Gerard Reed Sr., Geannine Reed, Trisha Reed, Sapphire Reed, Lenika “Nika” Reed, Lennise Reed, Lennie Reed Jr., Laurence Reed, Iolani “IO” Reed, Lanbert Burton, Vernon Reed, Grace Reed, Dimitri Alexander I, Denise Barry and Dennis Barry; grandchildren-in-law; Dianne Canton-Reed, Erik Holmes and Sean Williams; great-grandchildren, Kyle Hansen Sr., Kyra Hansen, Khadijah Blyden, Dominique Reed, Mya Reed, Day-sha Reed, Sirvarious Holmes, Karimayra Holmes, Deshawn Reed, Teresa Clarke, Eaven Clarke, Giovanni Clarke, Christopher Reed Jr., Christian Reed, Jamila Thomas, Jalila Thomas, Javauni David, Mayah Williams, Mikah Williams, Immanuel Christian, Gregory Reed Jr., Kalia Reed, Genice Reed, Josai Joshua, Gevoni Reed, Gabriel Reed Jr., Gerell Reed, Gahnay Reed, Ge’Dessa Reed, G’anni Reed, Gerard Reed Jr., J’Mali Reed, G’Maiya Joseph, G’Shiloh Francis, G’Ari Francis, Amber Henry, Alana Henry, Adejah Myers, Faith Joseph, Nazaiah Burton, DeWyne Barry, Danielle James, Candance Barry, Dominique Coles, Darnisha Brown, Daniel Alexander, Devynn Alexander, Dimitri Alexander II and DeAndre Barry; great-great-grandchildren, Tekayla Hansen, Kyle Hansen Jr., Kaylen Hansen, Kalani Hansen, Le-Deijah Smith, Kamalee Lynch, Jadauni Lettsome, Dajauni Edwards, J’Vante’ Harrigan, Gabrielle Reed, Joshua Barry, Kimora Williams, Dasia Johnson, Winter Brown, Anya Barry, De’Andra Barry, Troy Krigger, D’Jhane Barry and Deja Cumming; sister, Ruth “Tessi” Chippendale (Holland); sisters-in-law, Lenore Clarke, Beverly Frazer and Irene Brown; brother-in-law, Melvin Christopher; Godchild, Shirley Brown; and the DeCastro and Pickering families.
