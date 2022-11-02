Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leonard Normil III, affectionately known as Butchie, Barla, Buffalo, or Baquasi of Savan. He passed away at his residence on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 61.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lilian Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Hernandez Normil III; daughters, Lorraine Augustus, Bernice Samuel, Jackie Graham; stepson, Lindou Samuel; sister, Marvo Russell Stevens; brother, Samuel John James; nieces, Tamesha Russell, Brittney James; nephews, Tafarai Francis, Samuel James, David James, Brandon James, Peter James, Adolphus James; great-niece, Lae’la Francis, Taraia Francis; great-nephew, D’Andre Paul; brother-in-law, David Stevens; and special friends, Alicia Howe, Pauline Edwards family, Bertrand Daniel, Perry Wilkins, Sydney Brathwaite, Ira Mills, Davis Russell, Bryon Baldwin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Monday, Nov. 7, at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
