Family and friends are advised of the passing of Leonard Smith Jr, 49, who died on Monday, May 8, 2023 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
He is survived by brothers, Bernard Smith, Rashawn Smith, Henry A. Freeman Jr., Errol Freeman; sons, Kasim Smith, Te’Koí Smith, DeVonte Cills; life partner, Linda Bailey; Harmony Allen, Dream Allen; adopted sister, Laurel Freeman; Jamal Watts, Bryson Smith, Brayden Smith; nieces, Quimara Bedminster, Denaiya Smith; aunts, Lydia Smith, Lecia “Susie” Smith, LeeAnn Smith Malone, Valarie Smith, Lynette James, Sharon Smith; special aunt/mom, Shelia Freeman Benjamin; great aunts, Edith Frett, Clarice Turnbull; uncles, Henry A. Freeman Sr, Godfrey “Melvin” Smith, Leroy Scatliffe, Tilbert Frazer, Wayne James, Wilmouth Christopher, Ottley Smith; special uncle-in-law, Cyril Benjamin; special cousins, Dwence Turnbull, Valberg Reovan, Rahkeem Todman, Tonica Freeman, Taryn Freeman, Brenda Bramante, Violet Freeman, MayJoune Freeman, Tameka Scatliffe, Sandra Nickeo; cousin, family of Juliet Todman, Verla Turnbull, too numerous to mention; god brother, Kindel Freeman; god parents, Bernice Turnbull, Iris Reed; special friends, Rudel Hodge, Tanisha Hodge, Kanika Hanley, Renee Andre, Roy “Chip” Kunitz, Leon “Hippie” Smith; friends, Freeman Reunion Family, Romeo Bergin; pall bearers, Kasim Smith, Te’Koí Smith, Rahkeem Todman, Erol Freeman, DeVonte Cills, Rudel Hodge; honorary pall bearers, Bernard Smith, Henry Freeman Jr., Kendel Freeman, Cyril Benjamin, MayJoune Freeman, Kevin Bailey, Steve Bailey, Leroy Scatliffe.
First viewing will be held on June 9, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be on June 10, 2023 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christ Church Methodist ( Market Square). A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Western Cemetery #2.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
