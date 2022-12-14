The family of Leonard W. Bonelli Sr., also known as “Brother B,” regrets to inform you of his transition to be with the Almighty Father on Dec. 11, 2022.
Brother B, as he was known to many, was born on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Sept. 30, 1926. He had a love for life and service to others. He was member of All Saints Cathedral Church for more than 75 years, and he held several roles in the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee for more than 40 years. He was also active in the Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge, Boy Scouts, Tau Club, and the V.I. Taxi Commission. He cherished his work with the Salvation Army, Rotary Club and especially his work with the children of the Virgin Islands.
Brother B was employed by the government of the Virgin Islands as a fiscal officer to the governor under five administrations. After his retirement from the government, he worked as an accountant at VITELCO until his retirement. He loved reading, cooking, sports, travel, music --- and he especially loved to dance.
Leonard W. Bonelli was married to Olympia Potter Bonelli and is survived by his children, Leonard W. Bonelli Jr. ( Beegs), Lauren Bonelli ( Bunnie), Laurance Bonelli ( Lil Brother) and LaVerne Bonelli ( Sherrie).
His grandchildren include Lemian Bonelli, LeRoi Bonelli, Leonard W. Bonelli III, Kimo Bonelli, Kwame Bonelli, Shainee Smith-McCrae, Shanique Bonelli-Moore, Sherene Bonelli, Shemura Bonelli-Nicholson, Shechel Bonelli, Laurance Bonelli II, Terance Bonelli and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Leona Bonelli Wheatley; his nephew, Randolph; nieces, Angelyn and Carmen; and daughters-in-law, Kim Bonelli and Nona Vanterpool Bonelli. Brother B also had numerous close friends and godchildren.
The celebration of his life will be held at All Saints Cathedral Church on Monday, Dec. 19. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Western Cemetery No. 1. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
