Leonardo Emanuel Joshua Jr., better known as Sports, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas, V.I.
Leonardo was born in St. Thomas on Nov. 4, 1926, to Amarlia Callwood and Leonardo Joshua, Sr. He served as a private in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Indians baseball team and a member of the V.I. Taxi Association.
Leonardo was preceded in death by his brothers, Austin, Lionel, Aubrey and Raymond Joshua; sisters, Eunice and Edita Joshua, Shirley Wall; and great-grandson, Judah Todman.
Leonardo was survived by two daughters, Phyllis Joshua Blackburn and LaVerne Joshua Smith Mason; sisters, Rena Joshua and Phyllis Astorve; son-in-law, Samuel Mason; stepdaughter, Denise Russell Prince; nieces, Patricia Joshua Phillips, Edita Joshua, Danielle Ostrove, Paulette, Patrice, Michelle Joshua and Linda Wall Badillo; nephews, John Peterson, Gregory, Franklin, and Michael Joshua, Michael and Arthur Kavanaugh; grandchildren, Curtis Lindesay, Kay Blackburn, Tiffany Smith Todman, Ajah O. Smith; great-grandson, Emanuel Lindesay; and great-great-grandchildren, Tijah Reynolds, K’ron, Bryson and Ajaiha Smith, Jericho Todman and Aliyah Lindesay.
Leonardo also leaves to mourn a host of other family and friends.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The service is at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, veterans' section.
