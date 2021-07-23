Leoneal Evileanora Roach
This is to announce the passing of Mrs. Leoneal Evileanora Roach, the wife of (deceased) Mr. William H. Roach, better known as Darda William, from Harris’s Smokey Hill Village, Montserrat, who resided in St. Thomas, USVI, for the last 35 years. She died July 11, 2021, at Schnieder Hospital.
She was preceded in death by a son, Elvie Roach.
She was survived by her children, Samuel Roach in Dominica, Geneveieve Greenaway in England, Lauren Roach in the USA, Huldah Roach, Claudette Roach, Harriet Roach, and Shirlene Roach-Farrell in St. Thomas, USVI; sons, Orel Roach; grandchildren, Owen Peters, Dwighty Roach, Eliakim Roach, Travis Harris and Rashaun Challenger in the USA, Borgel Greenaway, Nikema Greenaway, Quintheia Greenaway, Sherah Greenaway, Shaurene Farrell and Charlesell Farrell in England; Karisma Roach and Novela Roach in the USA, De’Quan Thomas, and Elvela Joshua in St. Thomas; great-grandchildren, Odija Gordon in England, Re’Anise Challenger, Rayden Challenger, Meydren Harris, Aaron, Isaiah, Evan, Michael and Sanna in the USA, De’yani Thomas, Ke’Andra Hall, Kemoy Joshua, and Ke’Niah Penn in St. Thomas, Lailah Greenaway, and Ezra Greenaway in England; sons-in-law, Lloyd Greenaway in England and Charles Meade in Montserrat; daughter-in-law, Joan Roach in Dominica; niece, Loretta Silcott in St. Thomas, Thora, Vernadine, better known as Dowie, in England, Anita Frederick in the USA and Georgiana Samuel in Montserrat; nephews, Laban Bramble in Spain, Hilton, Patrick and Keith Samuel in England, David Mac and Joe Oliver in Montserrat, George and Seargeant Frederick in the USA; grandnieces, Sadie Silcott in the USA, Hadiyah Silcott-Samuel in St. Croix, Floretta, Merlyn Frederick and Dwayna Howsen in the USA, Yvette Dyer in England, and Jean Dyer in Anguilla; grandnephews, George Silcott II in St. Thomas, Oswald, Vincent and Kosea Frederick in the USA, and Jouvelle Oliver, Jovorne Oliver in Montserrat; special friends, Julien Frett, Ida Frett, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Thorpe, and Maureen Frett; grand- and great-grandchildren, cousins and friends too numerous to mention, including the entire congregation of the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The viewing for the late Leoneal Evileanora Roach will be 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. service at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, on Monday, Aug. 2.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Agnes L. Broulette
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Agnes L. Broulette, also known as Agnes L. Turbe, age 76 who passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Agnes L. Broulette was survived by her daughter, Linda Maratea; sons, Gregory Gumbs (and Joanie), Julien Gumbs (and Mindy), Patrick Gumbs and Jose Cathcart; sister-in-law, Uranie Turbe; brother-in-law, Normil Berry; grandchildren, Chandler Heath, Alexander Athanase, Ariana Athanase, Nicholas Magras, Samantha Gumbs-Rives (and Josh) and Demetri Cathcart; special family, Florence Kalloo, Sean P. Magras and Janice Greco-Cathcart; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vanestile and Dalhma Turbe; sisters, Ann Vanlear Berry and Mary Berry; brothers, Omar Turbe and Victor Turbe; and nephews, Dale Berry, Robin Turbe and Colby Turbe.
The funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 26, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Mafolie, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment of ashes will be at Mafolie Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
John Theodore Aubain
We regret to announce the passing of John Theodore “Teddy” “Bones” Aubain, who died July 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 67.
Teddy was preceded in death by his father, John Octave Aubain; brother, Gerard Michael Aubain; father-in-law, Joseph William Querrard; aunts, Ophelia Aubain, Anna Olive, Octavie Hendricks, Beatrice Aubain, Julia Berry, Inger Mercado, Florence “Florie” Cruz, Sylvia “Sylvie” Blanchard, Agatha “Gatie” Blanchard; uncles, Louis Aubain, Theodore Quetel, Alberto Quetel, John Emmanuel Quetel, Simon Quetel, and Paul Henry “Hank” Quetel; and his best friends, Jesse Mosley and Patrick Berry.
Bones was survived by his mother, Elizabeth Melanie Aubain, who passed away six days after him.
He was also survived by his wife, Nancy Andrea Aubain; daughter, Brenda Anne Aubain; sister, Theresa Noreen Aubain; brothers, Francois Dominic “Dom” Aubain, Alberto Benabe “Bobby” Mercado; mother-in-law, Jeanette Querrard; sisters-in-law, Judith “Judy” Mercado, Wendy Aubain, Jacklyn Querrard, Sheila Querrard LaPlace, Theresa Querrard; brothers-in-law, Warren Querrard, William “Robbie” Querrard, Ricky LaPlace, Frank Lewis; nieces, Nicole Vincent, Leah Mercado; nephews, Johnathon Mercado, Christopher Ian Aubain, Noah Aubain; nieces-in-law, Julie Hutto Mercado, Suzanne Lawrence, Angelique LaPlace, Rhiannon Querrard, Coral Tobey; nephews-in-law, Zackary LaPlace, Nicholas LaPlace and Casey Vincent; and other family and friends too numerous to mention; extended family, Jimmy “The Bird” Magner and Donald Petersen; special friends, Dr. Stratego Castanes, Andy “The Sharkmon” Greaux, Lois LaPlace, Leon Pickering, Dalton Weeks, Francis Bryan, Liston “Worm” Fahie, Alphonse Bryan, Edmund Bryan, Edward Bryan, Christopher Bryan, Matthew Bryan, Steve Turbe, Jeffrey Turbe, Kenny Turbe, Jeffin and John Murphy; and special thanks to Kevin LaPlace.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service that will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Estate Mafolie on Tuesday, July 27. The first viewing will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals across from Frenchtown. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will start at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at sea.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
