Leoneal Evileanora Roach
This is to announce the passing of Mrs. Leoneal Evileanora Roach, the wife of (deceased) Mr. William H. Roach, better known as Darda William, from Harris’s Smokey Hill Village, Montserrat, who resided in St. Thomas, USVI, for the last 35 years. She died July 11, 2021, at Schnieder Hospital.
She was preceded in death by a son, Elvie Roach.
She was survived by her children, Samuel Roach in Dominica, Geneveieve Greenaway in England, Lauren Roach in the USA, Huldah Roach, Claudette Roach, Harriet Roach, and Shirlene Roach-Farrell in St. Thomas, USVI; sons, Orel Roach; grandchildren, Owen Peters, Dwighty Roach, Eliakim Roach, Travis Harris and Rashaun Challenger in the USA, Borgel Greenaway, Nikema Greenaway, Quintheia Greenaway, Sherah Greenaway, Shaurene Farrell and Charlesell Farrell in England; Karisma Roach and Novela Roach in the USA, De’Quan Thomas, and Elvela Joshua in St. Thomas; great-grandchildren, Odija Gordon in England, Re’Anise Challenger, Rayden Challenger, Meydren Harris, Aaron, Isaiah, Evan, Michael and Sanna in the USA, De’yani Thomas, Ke’Andra Hall, Kemoy Joshua, and Ke’Niah Penn in St. Thomas, Lailah Greenaway, and Ezra Greenaway in England; sons-in-law, Lloyd Greenaway in England and Charles Meade in Montserrat; daughter-in-law, Joan Roach in Dominica; niece, Loretta Silcott in St. Thomas, Thora, Vernadine, better known as Dowie, in England, Anita Frederick in the USA and Georgiana Samuel in Montserrat; nephews, Laban Bramble in Spain, Hilton, Patrick and Keith Samuel in England, David Mac and Joe Oliver in Montserrat, George and Seargeant Frederick in the USA; grandnieces, Sadie Silcott in the USA, Hadiyah Silcott-Samuel in St. Croix, Floretta, Merlyn Frederick and Dwayna Howsen in the USA, Yvette Dyer in England, and Jean Dyer in Anguilla; grandnephews, George Silcott II in St. Thomas, Oswald, Vincent and Kosea Frederick in the USA, and Jouvelle Oliver, Jovorne Oliver in Montserrat; special friends, Julien Frett, Ida Frett, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Thorpe, and Maureen Frett; grand- and great-grandchildren, cousins and friends too numerous to mention, including the entire congregation of the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The viewing for the late Leoneal Evileanora Roach will be 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. service at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, on Monday, Aug. 2.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Virgil Shefton Audain Sr.
With deep sorrow, the family of Virgil Shefton Audain Sr. announce his passing on July 7, 2021.
Born on Dec. 8, 1937, he is survived by his wife, Yvonne Audain; brother, Derick Audain; children, Jasmine Audain-Halliday, Gweneth Audain, Yvette Audain-Hedrington, Virgil Jr. and Virdin Audain; grandchildren, Shameila Baptiste, Syneqa Smith, Lenette Hedrington, Zhané and Zhaquan Halliday and Glenesha Harris; great-grandchildren, Leila Smith, A’Kanye and Auré Baptiste; nieces, Deslyn Audain-Lang and Renissa Audain-Smalls; cousins, Joan and Shauna Archibald; brothers-in-law Oliver, James and Samuel Smithen; sisters-in-law Marilyn Audain, Annette Fleming, Emily Brown, Marjorie Bellot, Iona Morton and Una Farrell; son-in-law, Errol Halliday; special friend, Claudius Clarke; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including the WAPA community.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m., July 31, at All Saints Cathedral Church, with service to follow immediately at the church at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
John E. Blyden
John E. Blyden passed away on June 13, 2021.
He was survived by his mother, Ida L. Freeman-Blyden-Christopher; daughters, Pearl Shaniqua Blyden, Jahnelle Blyden; adopted, Kishawn Thibou; son, Kishemo Thibou; sisters, Lydia O. Blyden, Edith V. Blyden, Judith P. Blyden, Pearl L. Blyden; brothers, David C. Blyden, Franklin L. Blyden, Carl A. Blyden; nieces, Monique Benjamin, Nicole Grosvenor; great-nieces, Alyanni Callwood, Lorna Callwood, Saliyah Harris; nephew, Rashawn Jones; great-nephews, Malique Harris, Kori Tomlinso; sisters-in-law, Marsha E. Fahie-John, Judith E. O’Garro, Aldria L. Fahie, Almira V. Turnbull, Grace C. Lindo; brothers- in-law, Royce H. Fahie, Ken M. Fahie, Ralph D. Fahie, Ted D. Fahie; and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Thursday, July 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
