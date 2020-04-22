The family of the late Leonille D. Burke Hodge sadly announces her passing on March 31, 2020, in New York City at the age of 90.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, viewing and services of the late Leonille Hodge will be for family only. However, family and friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Leonille is the last sibling of her generation. She always said, "I am the last one to be born, and I'll be the last one to die".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mauriel Burke; siblings, Austin O. King Sr., George Burke, Helen Burke and Erline Burke George; husband, Calvin E. Hodge; daughter, Yvette Hodge; son, officer Steven A. Hodge; grandson, Kareem Hodge; niece, Angel Sealey Langlis; nephew, Alvin A. Gomez Jr., and Roy Sealey.
She leaves to mourn her son, Maurice Hodge Sr.; grandchildren, Rachelle, Raleia (special) and Ralph Huggins; Walter Hambrick; Paulla James; Maurice Jr., Roy, Ya'hiva and Steven Hodge; great- grandchildren, Malachi, Sayla, Roy Jr., Judah Hodge and An'ylah Watson, Raquan Gaines; very special niece, Audrey T. Smith; special great-nieces and nephew, Dale Prentice Williams, Leon Prentice Sr., and Simone T. Gomez; special adopted nephew, Kwame Motilewa; nieces and nephews, (Austin) Bernice, Merle, Austin Jr., Alston; (Helen) Malagros, Carol, Clara, Coreen; (Erline) Aubrey (Cito), Denise, Rhudel; several great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins to include Doris Davis and family, Liston Davis, Louis Sanchez and family; Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic family and friends; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
