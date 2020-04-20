Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leonille Hodge on March 31, 2020, at the age of 90.
He was preceded in death by her son, Steven Hodge.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvette Hodge; son, Maurice Hodge; grandchildren, Rachelle Huggins, Ralph Huggins, Ralera Huggins, Walter Hamdrick, Paulla James, Maurice Hodge Jr., Roy Hodge, Ya’hiva Hodge, Oscar Grant III, Steven Hodge and Aiden Hodge; great-grandchildren, Raquan Gaines, Judah James, Malachi Hodge and Jaelyn Hodge; nieces, Milagro Burke, Carol Molyneaux, Clara Romney, Corinne Long, Bernice Prentice, Audrey T. Smith, Merle King and Denise Waker; nephews, Alston King, Austin King Jr., Aubrey Dawson and Rhudel James; cousins, Doris Davis and family, Liston Davis, Kwame Motilewo and family, and Louis Sanchez and family.
Due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and public health guidance, viewing and services of the late Leonille Hodge will be for family only. However, family and friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
