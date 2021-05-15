It is with deep regret that we inform you that on the evening of Tuesday, April 13, 2021, we lost our beloved mother and grandmother, Leonore Alexis Leonard, at home in Nadir.
Leonore, also known to many by her Rastafarian dread name, Queen Malika, was born on Feb. 14, 1954, on the island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Melvina Vessup and James Leonard Sr.
She moved away to the states in the 1970s to attend and complete the Job Corps Program, and she graduated with her GED before moving back home to St. Thomas and committing her life to her most important role in life: being a mother.
Leonore had five sons, James, Ron, Calvin, Emmanuel, and Isaiah who she loved with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Calvin.
She was survived by her brothers, James Leonard Jr., Keith Leonard, and Ralph Gumbs; along with her sister, Judy Flemming; and her sons, James Dowe Jr., Ron Kuntz, Emmanuel and Isaiah Horsford. She also was survived by her nieces, Jana, Alicia, and Cordalane Leonard; and her nephews, Bryan Leonard and Jakia and Sky Flemming; and 12 grandchildren, Jameliah Dowe-Browne, DeVaugh, Ca’Jae, Jae’mie, and Semaj Dowe; Noah, Kwasi, and Ezekiel Kuntz, Caleed and Caleeda Garvey; and Ilyanna Horsford.
She leaves behind to mourn many close family friends, including but not limited to Ms. Bernadette Gillard, Ms. Lorna Johnson, Ms. Jenny, and many others too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service for the late Leonore “Queen Malika” Leonard on Friday, May 28, at the Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. There is also a viewing scheduled the day before the service on Thursday, May 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie.
Family and friends are encouraged to email all tributes to tributesforleonoreleonard@gmail.com. The service will be livestreamed by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
