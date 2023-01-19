Leopold Barbel, accomplished businessman, author and proud Virgin Islander, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 90.
Leo was born the fourth of five children, in October of 1932 to Leopold Barbel Sr. and Ella Blanche Barbel née Lockhart. After studying finance and excelling in tennis at St. John’s University in Minnesota, Leo served in the U.S. Army before returning home, marrying Isabelle LaMotta and starting his family. He then began building his business legacy. With his sister, Elin Barbel Steele, he ran the popular Oasis Restaurant on Main St. before branching off on his own to open the island’s first coin-operated laundromat and the first automatic dry cleaning service in the Caribbean.
In 1965, Barbel Plaza opened for business giving many local business owners spaces to realize their entrepreneurial dreams. Leo went on to grow a number of other business entities and he provided guidance and support to countless small businesses entering the local market over the years. As dedicated as Leo was to his businesses and creating opportunities for others, he was a present father, uncle, grandfather and friend to many. Those close to him will fondly remember listening to him tell stories and recount historical events over lunch, dinner or a game of poker.
In 2013, his fictional work, Paradise Rush, was published, thus sharing his gift for storytelling with the world. In his later years, Leo handed the reins of his companies over to his niece and son, and filled much of his time with the company of good friends and family.
Leo leaves to cherish, honor and protect his memory, Ann, his wife of 27 years, three generations of descendants and too many dear friends to mention.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Joseph and sisters, Rita, Elin, and Pearl.
A memorial service will be held on Monday Jan. 23, 2023 11 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Donations may be made in memory of Leo Barbel to the VI Tennis Association Junior Programs of STT/STJ; please address correspondence to 5011 Tamarind Reef, Christiansted St. Croix, USVI 00820.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
For more information visit https://www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com/
