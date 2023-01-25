Family and friends are sad to announce that Leroy Amadeo Frett, 83, of St. Thomas, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2023.
He is survived by his daughters, Enid Darby and Debrah Frett; by a son, Joseph Frett; grandchildren, Tyron Hines, J'anelle Darby, R'moni Frett, Joseph Frett; stepchildren, Olivia Prescod, Cyrillene Felix, Pamela Alleyne, Andrea Morris, Neil Blackman and Anthony Blackman; step-grandchildren, Terry Prescod, LaTonia Johnson and Sade Benjamin; siblings, Mario Frett (Luna Frett), Harry Frett (Cynthia Frett), Thelma Frett, Letrice Frett and Lorna Middleton; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Frett; a list of nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 7:30-9 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at All Saints Cathedral at 9 a.m., with the interment in Eastern Cemetery.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.