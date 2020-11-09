Leroy S. Liburd
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Leroy S. Liburd, who died at his home at Frenchman’s Bay on Oct. 25 after a long illness.
Leroy was survived by his daughters, Carolyn Brown-Liburd and Lynnette Liburd-Smith (Atlanta), sons, Levi and Lemuel Liburd, daughter-in law, Feldear Liburd; sons-in-law, Randy Smith; sisters, Doreen Liburd-James and Edris Liburd (New York); brothers, Kenneth Liburd and Dinsdale Liburd (St. John); sister-in law, Enid Liburd (St. John); brother-in-law, Oscar James Sr. (St. John); 18 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephew; cousins; and special friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Kathleen Rose Fahie
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Kathleen Rose Fahie on Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 81.
She was survived by her son, Labron Edward Krigger; brothers, Paul, Ashley, and Keith Krigger; sister, Shirley A. Krigger Smith; sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Janice and Lucy Krigger; nieces and nephews, Veronica A. Smith Leonard; Natalie M. Knight Warren; Brennan and Adonis Smith; Shulyn, Shirlyn, Keith and Kenneth Krigger; Stacey and Kristen Krigger; Wistaria and Pamela Krigger; Carolyn and Kirkpatrick Hotchkiss; Ayanna Hendricks, Owen, Aaron, Tonia and Tina Krigger; Rudolph Krigger, Jr.; Bernice Lettsome, Judith Rivera and Valerie Thomas; and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Kathleen R. Fahie will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1. Due to the global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings, which are not to exceed 50 persons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.