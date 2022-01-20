We regret to announce the passing of Leroy T. Walwyn, who died Jan. 7, 2022
The first viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Faith Wesleyan Holiness in the Anna’ Retreat Hometown stretch. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Walters-Walwyn; children and stepchildren, Yvette Samuels, Leroy "Iroy" Samuels, Annette Walwyn, Claudette Walwyn, Leroy R. Walwyn, Paul G. Walwyn, David M. Walwyn, Beverly A. Walwyn, Adson A. Walwyn, Delroy T. Walwyn, Wil L. Walwyn, Leona Sweeney, Charles Walters Jr., Caswell Walters, Clarence Walters, Colleen Walters, Cathlyn V. Walters, Inshera Abbiff; brother, Oral Walwyn; sister, Mavis Malone; brother-in-law, Theodore Hendrickson; grandchildren, Derise Dowell, Jelani Simon, Jamel Simon, Geniah Samuel, Sophia Bada, Cherelle Walwyn, Jianna Denizard, Rashezara Walwyn, Iriyel Walwyn, Llewelleyn McCoy Jr., Kyle Kalonji McCoy, Indya Walwyn, Kailyn Cooper, Delroy Lee Walwyn, Mikayla Wright, Liyah Walwyn, Thai Walwyn; great-grandchildren, Jayden Walwyn, Everly McCoy, Molayo Bada, Korede Bada, Tife Bada, Rose Stanford; nieces, and nephews, Yvonne Browne, Evette Loushisdon, Violet Hanley, Joseph Malone Jr., Kevin Walwyn, Lornette Burton; grandnieces, grandnephews and grand-stepchildren, Letitia Jeffers, Jerome Louhisdon, Alana Louhisdon, Roedel Browne, Rovon Browne, Leonard "Lenny" Smith, Gabriella Walwyn, Latoya Sweeney, Aliyah Lezama.
The family of Mr. Walwyn would like to thank all family and friends too numerous to mention for all of the love and support shared throughout the years.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.