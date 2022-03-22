Family and friends, it is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leroy Turnbull on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his residence in Estate Thomas
He was preceded in death by his mother, Clothilda A Frazier; father, Charles Turnbull; and son, Jerome Turnbull.
He was survived by his children, Joanne Turnbull, Jennifer Turnbull; sisters,
Glory James, Norma Irena Hodge, Leynette Turnbull, Annett Turnbull, Tranzanda Turnbull; brothers, Harold Hodge, Errol Hodge, Rusten Turnbull, Ludence Turnbull; grandchildren, Kendra Bosco, Jessica Turnbull, Jahkeal Smith, Jahkeam Smith, Jariah Smith, Makenna Turnbull, Nzinga Turnbull; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Smith, Camorra Smith, Khai’ren Smith; special friends, Clarice Turnbull, Annetta Joseph, better known as Annie Harold Hodge; and nieces and nephews too many to mention.
The first viewing is Friday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Saturday, March 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, with the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the same location.
