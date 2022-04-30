It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the untimely passing of LeShell Gertrude Gumbs, also known as “Lily,” who died April 17, 2022, at the age of 32, in Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alford M. (April 2011) and Miriam E. Martin (April 2020); cousins, Jucoby Crawford (June 2007) and Dean Martin (March 2020).
She is survived by her mother, Florence Martin-Henry; father, Tedexter Gumbs, aka “Kinto”; paternal grandparents, Theophilus, aka “Sonny,” and Doris Davis; son, Shiyan Chinnery; daughter, Amiyna Brownlow; brothers, Royce Henry and Teddy Gumbs; niece, Jet Henry; nephew, Neo Henry; aunts, Valerie Martin-Molyneaux, Junice Martin-Crawford, Lucille Martin, Moressa Martin-Olive and Diane Martin; uncles, Alford “Kingsley”, Elbert and David Martin, Sheldon and Robert Davis; special cousins, James and Michael Molyneaux, Gregory “Ikimba” Crawford, Georgea “Gigi” Morton-Hamiel, Alford Jr. “Junie”, Kenneth, Andre', Andrea, Chrissy, and Amoy Martin, Risha S. Martin-Murray, Bianca Bradshaw and Shanna Martin, Craig Pratt, Patrick Jr., J’Quan, Monetrick, and J’Vante Olive, Dalani I. and Daniesha Z. Martin, Darrell Devon Dawson and Demari Shamoy Griffith, Diamond, Shadijah, Sha'Ajah, Irijah, Jahyana, Joshua, Josiah, Jahdan, Adonai, Analise and Kimiyah Crawford, Unique J. and Ke'Vaughn A. Hughes, Jamonique I. Petty, Desmond Hamiel Jr., Gavin and Seniya Murray, Deja Jordan-Martin, Qui'Ana, Ki'ara, Ke'Mani, DeAven and Ajzhanni Martin, Selena Martin, Keondre Victorine, Kraig, Xavier, Dante, and Destani Pratt, Caison E. Gilpin, D'Mori Bell, and De’Naya, De’Vonte, and Denique Dawson; special relatives, Roy Molyneaux, Patrick Olive, Audrey Martin, Barbara Martin and Denise Simon-Martin, Shirley Quetel-Hendricks, Junie, Andrea, Collette, and Corey Quetel, Everette Simmonds, Janet Bailey, Otis “Big O”, Conroy “Kanta”, Reginald “Ras Reg”, Elvis, and Prince Kalunda Martin; special friends, Kenny Chinnery, Joan Chinnery, Jessica DeJesus, Anneka Stridiron, Lisa Hughes, aka “Slim”, Antonio Harrigan, aka “Jungle”, Michelle Meade, “Jewel”, “Ratty”, Willie J, Quanza George, Julia Francis, and Esther Taylor, plus other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes and photos are to be sent to 4specialtributes@gmail.com by or before Friday, May 6.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Blyden Memorial Chapel, followed by the funeral service. The family requests that shades of blue be worn as it was LeShell’s favorite color.
