The family of Leslie Howard Nicholas would like to announce his death on April 1, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Idalia C. Nicholas; father, Nathaniel Nicholas; son, Leslie Nicholas, Jr. (Carlito); brothers, Chester Nicholas and Nathaniel Nicholas, Jr.; sisters, Mavis Robles and Ena Powell.
He is survived by his brothers, Roy Nicholas, Gene Nicholas and John Nicholas; and his sisters, Louise White, Cobina Nicholas and Janet Nicholas.
The funeral arrangements are as follows: The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, May 4, with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist Church (Market Square). The burial will be in Western Cemetery #2. Professional services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
