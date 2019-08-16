It is with deep sorrow that the family of Lesmora Azelia Todman, better known as Azelia, announces her passing on July 26, 2019, at AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando, Fla.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Todman, Darwin "Andee" Ronan, Brice Todman Sr., Egbert Malone Jr., Gerda Patrice Arroyo, Joycelyn Rhymer, Avis Ronan, Durna Todman, Nadia Ronan; 35 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Thomas, Osapha Gumbs; 41 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The service is set for Aug. 24, 2019, at Church of God Prophecy, 5C Estate Hoffman, St. Thomas. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
